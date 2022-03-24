First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Trading Down 5.5%

Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) traded down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $677.88 and last traded at $677.88. 5,842 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 173,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $717.18.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,000.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $881.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Citizens BancShares currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $991.20.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $772.21 and its 200-day moving average is $820.03. The firm has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

First Citizens BancShares ( NASDAQ:FCNCA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $12.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.54) by $15.63. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 27.95% and a return on equity of 13.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $13.59 EPS. On average, analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 79.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.49%.

In other First Citizens BancShares news, insider West Ludwig bought 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $725.86 per share, with a total value of $108,879.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Craig L. Nix bought 129 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $770.24 per share, with a total value of $99,360.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 2,471 shares of company stock valued at $402,090. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 271.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 62.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 24.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 353 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 181.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 783 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. 62.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiaries. Its loan services include commercial, business, and consumer lending. The firm’s deposit services include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

