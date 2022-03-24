First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) Receives $17.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AGGet Rating) (TSE:FR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AG. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from $22.50 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

Shares of NYSE:AG traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.11. 237,066 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,110,337. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -696.15 and a beta of 0.89. First Majestic Silver has a one year low of $9.29 and a one year high of $18.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.87.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AGGet Rating) (TSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $204.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.74 million. First Majestic Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 75.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that First Majestic Silver will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a $0.006 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. This is a boost from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is -149.93%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in First Majestic Silver by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 8,760,052 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $96,711,000 after buying an additional 199,975 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,202,344 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $46,809,000 after purchasing an additional 641,019 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,635,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,551,886 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $24,535,000 after purchasing an additional 101,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,164,852 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $13,163,000 after purchasing an additional 303,329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.97% of the company’s stock.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

