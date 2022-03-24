First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) Insider Sprott Mining Inc. Sells 200,000 Shares

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR – Get Rating) (NYSE:AG) insider Sprott Mining Inc. sold 200,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.07, for a total value of C$3,413,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,763,427 shares in the company, valued at C$388,473,816.15.

Sprott Mining Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

On Tuesday, February 1st, Sprott Mining Inc. sold 1,000,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.16, for a total value of C$13,155,500.00.

Shares of FR opened at C$17.48 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$14.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$15.02. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a one year low of C$11.87 and a one year high of C$22.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.67, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market cap of C$4.55 billion and a P/E ratio of -699.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.008 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. This is a boost from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is currently -61.60%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$22.00 price target on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Friday, March 11th. TD Securities downgraded First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$12.75 to C$11.75 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$18.04.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.