First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXN) Trading 1.9% Higher

First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXN – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.05 and last traded at $15.91. 2,222,671 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 2,707,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.62.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.14 and its 200-day moving average is $12.82.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund by 9.4% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 292,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,359,000 after buying an additional 25,222 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in shares of First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 138,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 7,865 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund by 412.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 93,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 75,360 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 5,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $122,000.

