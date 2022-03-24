First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NYSEARCA:LEGR) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NYSEARCA:LEGR – Get Rating) rose 1.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $40.72 and last traded at $40.72. Approximately 13,133 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 24,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.10.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.81.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.