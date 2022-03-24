First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) Shares Bought by TMD Wealth Management LLC

TMD Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,625 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares during the period. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF comprises about 2.4% of TMD Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. TMD Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $6,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 214,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,497,000 after buying an additional 12,644 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 1,091.5% during the 3rd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 77,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,546,000 after buying an additional 70,869 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. now owns 33,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after buying an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 11,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $159,000.

Get First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF alerts:

Shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF stock traded down $0.88 on Wednesday, hitting $106.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,982. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $94.60 and a 1 year high of $136.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.25.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.