Flagship Investments Limited (ASX:FSI) Insider Emmanuel (Manny) Pohl Buys 46,525 Shares

Flagship Investments Limited (ASX:FSI – Get Rating) insider Emmanuel (Manny) Pohl acquired 46,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of A$2.43 ($1.80) per share, for a total transaction of A$113,009.23 ($83,710.54).

Emmanuel (Manny) Pohl also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 14th, Emmanuel (Manny) Pohl acquired 16,833 shares of Flagship Investments stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$2.33 ($1.72) per share, for a total transaction of A$39,170.39 ($29,015.10).

On Wednesday, March 9th, Emmanuel (Manny) Pohl acquired 17,304 shares of Flagship Investments stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$2.16 ($1.60) per share, for a total transaction of A$37,324.73 ($27,647.95).

On Friday, February 18th, Emmanuel (Manny) Pohl purchased 9,194 shares of Flagship Investments stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$2.69 ($1.99) per share, for a total transaction of A$24,731.86 ($18,319.90).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.85, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07.

The company also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a yield of 1.88%. This is a boost from Flagship Investments’s previous Interim dividend of $0.04. Flagship Investments’s dividend payout ratio is -236.84%.

About Flagship Investments

Flagship Investments Limited is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by EC. Pohl & Company. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis with a focus on factors such as management stability, organic growth, sustainable competitive, and financial statements to build its portfolio.

