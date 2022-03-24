Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) PT Set at £149 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a £149 ($196.16) target price on Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a £155 ($204.05) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. UBS Group set a £163.50 ($215.24) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a £158 ($208.00) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £156.74 ($206.35) to £134.50 ($177.07) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Flutter Entertainment to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Flutter Entertainment has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of £147.53 ($194.23).

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

LON FLTR opened at GBX 8,958 ($117.93) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.82. Flutter Entertainment has a 1-year low of GBX 7,600 ($100.05) and a 1-year high of £167.60 ($220.64). The company has a 50 day moving average of £101.85 and a 200-day moving average of £118.91. The company has a market cap of £15.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.88.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.