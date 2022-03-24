Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Purchased by MKD Wealth Coaches LLC

MKD Wealth Coaches LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 35.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,545 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 5,145 shares during the quarter. Ford Motor accounts for 0.6% of MKD Wealth Coaches LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. MKD Wealth Coaches LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ford Motor by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 266,501,882 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,773,664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,484,696 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,225,928 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $920,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,802 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Ford Motor by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,589,244 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $390,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,400 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Ford Motor by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,119,697 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $355,695,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. grew its position in Ford Motor by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 8,615,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $121,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.90.

Shares of F stock traded down $0.41 on Wednesday, hitting $16.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,347,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,113,914. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $11.14 and a fifty-two week high of $25.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.13.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.02 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 13.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 9.03%.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

