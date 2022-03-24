Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) vs. Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) Head to Head Analysis

Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP – Get Rating) and Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Forward Pharma A/S and Sesen Bio, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Forward Pharma A/S 0 0 0 0 N/A Sesen Bio 0 1 0 0 2.00

Sesen Bio has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,076.12%. Given Sesen Bio’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sesen Bio is more favorable than Forward Pharma A/S.

Profitability

This table compares Forward Pharma A/S and Sesen Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forward Pharma A/S N/A N/A N/A Sesen Bio N/A -68.69% -29.74%

Volatility and Risk

Forward Pharma A/S has a beta of 1.64, meaning that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sesen Bio has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Forward Pharma A/S and Sesen Bio’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forward Pharma A/S N/A N/A -$6.45 million N/A N/A Sesen Bio $26.54 million 5.11 -$340,000.00 ($0.10) -6.80

Sesen Bio has higher revenue and earnings than Forward Pharma A/S.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.2% of Forward Pharma A/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.8% of Sesen Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Sesen Bio shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sesen Bio beats Forward Pharma A/S on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Forward Pharma A/S (Get Rating)

Forward Pharma A/S does not have significant operations. Previously, it operated as a biopharmaceutical company that focused on developing proprietary formulation of dimethyl fumarate for the treatment of inflammatory and neurological indications. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

About Sesen Bio (Get Rating)

Sesen Bio, Inc. engages in designing, engineering, and developing of targeted protein therapeutics. It offers the Vicinium and Proxinium which target tumor cell surface antigens that allow for rapid internalization into the targeted cancer cell and also have limited expression on normal cells. The company was founded by Reza Dana, K. Christopher Garcia, Gregory L. Verdine, Casey T. Weaver and K. Dane Wittrup on February 25, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

