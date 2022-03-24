Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Position Cut by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FCPT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 182.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 94,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 60,855 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 53.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 511,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,111,000 after purchasing an additional 176,960 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 14.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 80,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 9,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the second quarter valued at about $219,000. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

In related news, CEO William H. Lenehan purchased 7,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.18 per share, with a total value of $200,277.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director John S. Moody purchased 7,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.87 per share, for a total transaction of $199,644.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE FCPT opened at $26.20 on Thursday. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.54 and a fifty-two week high of $30.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 0.95.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $52.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.89 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 42.92%. Four Corners Property Trust’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.333 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 119.82%.

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

