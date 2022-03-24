Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Sold by AustralianSuper Pty Ltd

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd cut its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,652 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in FOX were worth $8,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of FOX by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 10,293,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,216 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in FOX by 98.5% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,734,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,338,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335,010 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in FOX by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 3,329,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467,409 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in FOX by 1,315.2% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,534,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in FOX by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,474,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,133,000 after acquiring an additional 70,338 shares during the last quarter. 54.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FOX alerts:

Shares of FOXA stock opened at $40.56 on Thursday. Fox Co. has a 1-year low of $34.16 and a 1-year high of $44.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market cap of $22.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.94.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. FOX had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 14.45%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a yield of 1.1%. FOX’s payout ratio is 19.59%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of FOX from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group raised shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. TheStreet raised shares of FOX from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of FOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of FOX from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.46.

FOX Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.