Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Shares Gap Down to $20.52

Shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $20.52, but opened at $19.50. Freshworks shares last traded at $18.68, with a volume of 138,333 shares traded.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FRSH. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Freshworks from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Freshworks from $53.00 to $41.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Freshworks from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Freshworks from $43.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.38.

The firm's 50 day moving average price is $19.87.

Freshworks ( NASDAQ:FRSH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $105.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.34 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Sequoia Capital India V. Ltd. bought 1,265,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.19 per share, with a total value of $21,745,779.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Sequoia Capital India V. Ltd. bought 2,828,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.35 per share, for a total transaction of $49,081,415.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 145,325 shares of company stock valued at $2,910,035. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Freshworks during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,269,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Freshworks during the third quarter valued at approximately $17,076,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in Freshworks during the third quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Freshworks during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,129,000. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Freshworks during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,404,000. 20.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freshworks Inc develops software solutions for businesses worldwide. It offers Freshdesk, a solution that empower the support team to work together and resolve customer issues; Freshworks CRM, a solution that keep sales team in the know about prospects and close deals; Freshworks 360, a sales, support, marketing, and success platform; and Freshservice, a solution to streamline information technology service and manage internal requests from the employees.

