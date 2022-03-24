Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) CAO Josh A. Wetzel Sells 2,003 Shares

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) CAO Josh A. Wetzel sold 2,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total transaction of $22,734.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ ULCC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.16. The stock had a trading volume of 196,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,746,636. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.44. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.48 and a twelve month high of $22.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.22.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.41 million. Frontier Group had a negative net margin of 4.95% and a negative return on equity of 63.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ULCC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Frontier Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frontier Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.69.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,044,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,856,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,702,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $919,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.46% of the company’s stock.

Frontier Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers. The company operates an airline that serves approximately 120 airports throughout the United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center.

