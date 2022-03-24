Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $103.31 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) will announce sales of $103.31 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Frontline’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $102.10 million and the highest is $104.51 million. Frontline reported sales of $107.11 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Frontline will report full-year sales of $566.64 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $553.27 million to $580.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $714.38 million, with estimates ranging from $712.76 million to $716.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Frontline.

Get Frontline alerts:

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The shipping company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $213.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.70 million. Frontline had a negative return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. Frontline’s quarterly revenue was up 112.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS.

FRO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Frontline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Frontline from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.90.

FRO traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $8.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,967,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,492,136. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.40 and a beta of 0.07. Frontline has a 1 year low of $6.10 and a 1 year high of $10.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.91 and its 200 day moving average is $7.93.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRO. Folketrygdfondet raised its stake in Frontline by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 11,499,940 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $81,305,000 after buying an additional 1,070,050 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontline during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,137,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,626,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Frontline by 229.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 917,110 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,272,000 after purchasing an additional 638,946 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Frontline by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 801,602 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,511,000 after purchasing an additional 359,494 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.33% of the company’s stock.

Frontline Company Profile (Get Rating)

Frontline Ltd. is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Frontline (FRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Frontline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.