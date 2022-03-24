Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) Given a €50.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($54.95) target price on Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

FPE has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($45.05) price target on Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Warburg Research set a €47.70 ($52.42) price target on Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €50.00 ($54.95) price target on Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €49.09 ($53.94).

Shares of FPE stock opened at €26.00 ($28.57) on Monday. Fuchs Petrolub has a fifty-two week low of €37.40 ($41.10) and a fifty-two week high of €44.80 ($49.23). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €28.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €30.60.

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; service fluids and dry coating products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, hydraulic, refrigeration, compressor, machine, textile machine, industrial, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable, open gear, and chain lubricants, as well as release agents.

