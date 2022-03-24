Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) Given a €50.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Posted by on Mar 24th, 2022

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($54.95) target price on Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPEGet Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

FPE has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($45.05) price target on Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Warburg Research set a €47.70 ($52.42) price target on Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €50.00 ($54.95) price target on Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €49.09 ($53.94).

Shares of FPE stock opened at €26.00 ($28.57) on Monday. Fuchs Petrolub has a fifty-two week low of €37.40 ($41.10) and a fifty-two week high of €44.80 ($49.23). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €28.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €30.60.

Fuchs Petrolub Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; service fluids and dry coating products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, hydraulic, refrigeration, compressor, machine, textile machine, industrial, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable, open gear, and chain lubricants, as well as release agents.

