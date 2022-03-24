FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) Issued By Colliers Securities

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Colliers Securities reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Crexendo in a report issued on Tuesday, March 22nd. Colliers Securities analyst C. Trebnick now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.14. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Crexendo’s FY2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Crexendo had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 22.71%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS.

CXDO has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on Crexendo from $8.25 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on Crexendo from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crexendo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CXDO opened at $3.87 on Wednesday. Crexendo has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $7.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.38 million, a PE ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Crexendo’s payout ratio is 7.41%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXDO. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crexendo during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crexendo in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Crexendo during the second quarter valued at about $105,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Crexendo by 11.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Crexendo by 86.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 11,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Crexendo, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunications services, broadband Internet services, and other cloud business services. It operates through the Cloud Telecommunications Services and Web Services segments. The Cloud Telecommunications Services segment focuses on selling cloud telecommunication products and services and broadband Internet services.

