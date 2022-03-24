GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. GAN had a negative return on equity of 10.41% and a negative net margin of 22.62%. The business had revenue of $30.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 242.7% compared to the same quarter last year. GAN updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ GAN opened at $4.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.94 million, a P/E ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.35. GAN has a twelve month low of $4.25 and a twelve month high of $25.69.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GAN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GAN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of GAN from $26.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Northland Securities downgraded shares of GAN from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on GAN from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GAN by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,807,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,801,000 after purchasing an additional 78,986 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of GAN by 172.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 16,731 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GAN by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 69,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 29,375 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of GAN by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 338,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 69,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of GAN by 128.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 56,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 32,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.61% of the company’s stock.

Gan (UK) Ltd. engages in the development and supply of Internet gaming enterprise software-as-a-service solutions. It operates through the Real Money Gaming Operations and Simulated Gaming Operations segments. The company was founded by David McDowell and Kevin O’Neal in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

