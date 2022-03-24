Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.14 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.14 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Garmin’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.09 billion and the highest is $1.18 billion. Garmin posted sales of $1.07 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Garmin will report full-year sales of $5.48 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.46 billion to $5.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.90 billion to $6.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Garmin.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.14. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 21.72%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GRMN shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Garmin from $141.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Garmin from $202.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Garmin has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.50.

NYSE GRMN opened at $115.87 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $118.82 and its 200 day moving average is $137.87. Garmin has a 12 month low of $106.66 and a 12 month high of $178.80. The stock has a market cap of $22.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.01.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strong Tower Advisory Services purchased a new stake in Garmin during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,080,000. Sciencast Management LP grew its position in Garmin by 77.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 21,720 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after acquiring an additional 9,449 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its position in Garmin by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 332,418 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $51,678,000 after acquiring an additional 6,885 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Garmin by 90.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 46,966 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,395,000 after acquiring an additional 22,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in Garmin by 68.1% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 364,242 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $49,599,000 after acquiring an additional 147,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.45% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

