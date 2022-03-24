Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) & AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR) Financial Review

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) and AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.5% of Gentex shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.8% of AEye shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Gentex shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Gentex and AEye’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gentex 20.84% 18.74% 16.67% AEye N/A -32.54% -7.43%

Volatility and Risk

Gentex has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AEye has a beta of 1.85, meaning that its share price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Gentex and AEye, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gentex 1 0 3 0 2.50 AEye 0 0 3 0 3.00

Gentex currently has a consensus price target of $32.42, indicating a potential upside of 13.82%. AEye has a consensus price target of $14.67, indicating a potential upside of 174.14%. Given AEye’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AEye is more favorable than Gentex.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Gentex and AEye’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gentex $1.73 billion 3.89 $360.80 million $1.49 19.11 AEye N/A N/A -$2.88 million N/A N/A

Gentex has higher revenue and earnings than AEye.

Summary

Gentex beats AEye on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gentex (Get Rating)

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all the foregoing facilities. The Other segment operates in certain Zeeland, Michigan facilities, as well as research and development offices in Salt Lake City, Utah and Santa Clara, CA. Its products include automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, dimmable aircraft windows, and commercial smoke alarms and signaling devices for the fire protection industry. The company was founded by Fred Bauer in 1974 and is headquartered in Zeeland, MI.

About AEye (Get Rating)

AEye (Get Rating)

