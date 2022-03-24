Geodrill (TSE:GEO) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.29

Geodrill Limited (TSE:GEO – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$2.29 and traded as high as C$2.70. Geodrill shares last traded at C$2.60, with a volume of 52,450 shares changing hands.

Separately, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Geodrill from C$3.75 to C$4.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$117.12 million and a P/E ratio of 6.52.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is an increase from Geodrill’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. This represents a yield of 1.12%. Geodrill’s dividend payout ratio is 4.05%.

About Geodrill (TSE:GEO)

Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to mining companies in West Africa, Zambia, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, core, air-core, deep directional, reverse circulation grade control, water borehole, underground, mine blast hole, and horizontal drilling services.

