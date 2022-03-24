Geoffrey Jones Buys 2,000,000 Shares of Ausgold Limited (ASX:AUC) Stock

Ausgold Limited (ASX:AUC – Get Rating) insider Geoffrey Jones acquired 2,000,000 shares of Ausgold stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.05 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of A$96,000.00 ($71,111.11).

The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

About Ausgold

Ausgold Limited explores for gold and other precious metals. The company's flagship property is the Katanning gold project, which covers approximately 4,000 square kilometers located in Katanning greenstone belt in south-western Western Australia. It also explores for copper, iron, nickel, and sulphide deposits.

