Geoffrey Jones Buys 2,000,000 Shares of Ausgold Limited (ASX:AUC) Stock

Ausgold Limited (ASX:AUC – Get Rating) insider Geoffrey Jones acquired 2,000,000 shares of Ausgold stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.05 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of A$96,000.00 ($71,111.11).
The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
About Ausgold (Get Rating)
