Georg Chmiel Purchases 200,000 Shares of Butn Limited (ASX:BTN) Stock

Butn Limited (ASX:BTN – Get Rating) insider Georg Chmiel purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.26 ($0.19) per share, with a total value of A$51,600.00 ($38,222.22).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 198.50, a quick ratio of 23.06 and a current ratio of 23.15.
About Butn (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Urban Outfitters Stock is Worth a Try
- 2 Contrarian Stock Picks With Major Upside
- 3 High Quality Mid Caps to Buy and Hold
- Enerpac Tool Group Reports Headwinds You Need To Know About
- Why Poshmark Makes Sense For Your Watchlist?
Receive News & Ratings for Butn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Butn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.