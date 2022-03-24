Getinge AB (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Receives $41.32 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Getinge AB (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $235.66.

GNGBY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Getinge in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Getinge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Getinge from SEK 425 to SEK 430 in a report on Tuesday.

Get Getinge alerts:

Shares of GNGBY opened at $36.75 on Monday. Getinge has a fifty-two week low of $27.48 and a fifty-two week high of $48.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.07. The company has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Getinge ( OTCMKTS:GNGBY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. Getinge had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The firm had revenue of $901.97 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Getinge will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Getinge Company Profile (Get Rating)

Getinge AB is a medical technology company specializes in providing equipment, systems, operating rooms, intensive-care units to the healthcare and the life science industries. It engages in supplying of solutions for theaters, intensive care units, sterilization centers and companies and institutions within life science.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Getinge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getinge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.