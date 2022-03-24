Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Price Target Cut to $63.00

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $63.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.05% from the company’s current price.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Argus upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.35.
Gilead Sciences stock opened at $58.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.36. Gilead Sciences has a 52-week low of $57.19 and a 52-week high of $74.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.41.
In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 3,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total transaction of $211,644.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total value of $108,037.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,386 shares of company stock worth $1,283,423. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. TFO TDC LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 127.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.00% of the company’s stock.
About Gilead Sciences (Get Rating)
Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.
