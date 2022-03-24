Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Price Target Cut to $63.00

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $63.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.05% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Argus upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.35.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $58.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.36. Gilead Sciences has a 52-week low of $57.19 and a 52-week high of $74.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.41.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.84). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 45.27% and a net margin of 22.80%. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 3,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total transaction of $211,644.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total value of $108,037.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,386 shares of company stock worth $1,283,423. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. TFO TDC LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 127.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences (Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.