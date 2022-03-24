Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.280-$-0.270 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $77 million-$78 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $72.75 million.Gitlab also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-1.020-$-0.970 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTLB traded down $1.43 on Thursday, hitting $52.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,405,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,404,600. Gitlab has a 1-year low of $30.74 and a 1-year high of $137.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.27.

Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gitlab will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GTLB shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Gitlab from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Gitlab from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gitlab from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Gitlab from $175.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Gitlab from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $97.56.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. bought a new position in Gitlab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,267,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Gitlab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $749,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Gitlab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,406,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Gitlab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Gitlab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,303,000. 7.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

