Global Petroleum (LON:GBP) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.58

Global Petroleum Limited (LON:GBP – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.58 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.57 ($0.01). Global Petroleum shares last traded at GBX 0.57 ($0.01), with a volume of 11,142,620 shares changing hands.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71.
Global Petroleum Company Profile (LON:GBP)
