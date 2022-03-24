Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) Director Andrew M. Cohn Buys 2,671 Shares of Stock

Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Rating) Director Andrew M. Cohn acquired 2,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.90 per share, with a total value of $42,468.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of Global Water Resources stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,845. Global Water Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $14.38 and a one year high of $21.25. The company has a market capitalization of $360.12 million, a P/E ratio of 93.53, a P/E/G ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is a positive change from Global Water Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 170.59%.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Global Water Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 19th.
Global Water Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
Global Water Resources, Inc engages in the operation and management of water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities. It also distributes recycled water throughout the communities through a separate system of pipes. The company was founded by Trevor T. Hill and William S. Levine on September 24, 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global Water Resources (GWRS)
- Urban Outfitters Stock is Worth a Try
- 2 Contrarian Stock Picks With Major Upside
- 3 High Quality Mid Caps to Buy and Hold
- Enerpac Tool Group Reports Headwinds You Need To Know About
- Undervalued Winnebago Gets Even Cheaper
Receive News & Ratings for Global Water Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Water Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.