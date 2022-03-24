Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) Director Andrew M. Cohn Buys 2,671 Shares of Stock

Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Rating) Director Andrew M. Cohn acquired 2,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.90 per share, with a total value of $42,468.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Global Water Resources stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,845. Global Water Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $14.38 and a one year high of $21.25. The company has a market capitalization of $360.12 million, a P/E ratio of 93.53, a P/E/G ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Get Global Water Resources alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is a positive change from Global Water Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 170.59%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWRS. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 3.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 49,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Global Water Resources by 27.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 303,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,179,000 after buying an additional 65,580 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Global Water Resources by 15.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 27,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 3,742 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Global Water Resources during the third quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Global Water Resources by 22.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 3,469 shares during the last quarter. 32.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Global Water Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 19th.

Global Water Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Global Water Resources, Inc engages in the operation and management of water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities. It also distributes recycled water throughout the communities through a separate system of pipes. The company was founded by Trevor T. Hill and William S. Levine on September 24, 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global Water Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Water Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.