Gold Springs Resource (TSE:GRC) Trading Up 2.6%

Gold Springs Resource Corp. (TSE:GRC – Get Rating)’s share price rose 2.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. Approximately 6,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 58,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

The company has a market cap of C$49.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.21.

About Gold Springs Resource (TSE:GRC)

Gold Springs Resource Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Gold Springs gold-silver project covering approximately 7,544 hectares located in eastern Lincoln County, Nevada, and western Iron County, Utah.

