Goldcoin (GLC) Trading 0.1% Higher This Week

Goldcoin (GLC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 24th. Goldcoin has a total market capitalization of $5.17 million and $7,966.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Goldcoin has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. One Goldcoin coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000270 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $124.80 or 0.00284367 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00013809 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001396 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000968 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000426 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001481 BTC.

About Goldcoin

Goldcoin (CRYPTO:GLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 15th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 43,930,323 coins and its circulating supply is 43,681,422 coins. The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Goldcoin is www.goldcointalk.org . Goldcoin’s official website is www.goldcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “GoldCoin (GLD) is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency – With large vibrant support, trading communities, real world appeal and an extremely devoted development team, GoldCoin is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency. Block time + difficulty changes depending on the height of the block chain along with demarcated block rewards. The GoldCoin team have implemented Golden River – a method to adjust the block time each block to counteract large swings in hashing power pointed at the network – this method is smoother than than the Kimoto Gravity well meaning block times are more closely regulated. “

Goldcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goldcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Goldcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

