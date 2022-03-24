Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Sets New 52-Week High at $59.38

Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $59.38 and last traded at $58.48, with a volume of 1468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.23.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GDEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Golden Entertainment from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Macquarie raised their price target on Golden Entertainment from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Golden Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Golden Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Golden Entertainment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Golden Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.67.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 2.63.

Golden Entertainment ( NASDAQ:GDEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.07). Golden Entertainment had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 54.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Stephen Arcana sold 17,000 shares of Golden Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total transaction of $932,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Blake L. Sartini sold 75,000 shares of Golden Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.32, for a total value of $4,149,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 860,129 shares of company stock worth $42,409,156 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 98,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,835,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile (NASDAQ:GDEN)

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns, and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

