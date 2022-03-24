Goldsource Mines (OTCMKTS:GXSFF) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Goldsource Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:GXSFF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.66 and last traded at $0.67. Approximately 3,320 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 6,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.68.
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.67.
Goldsource Mines Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GXSFF)
