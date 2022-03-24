Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 85,565 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 624,814 shares.The stock last traded at $23.35 and had previously closed at $23.24.
GTN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital increased their price target on Gray Television from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Barrington Research increased their price target on Gray Television from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Gray Television from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.01. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 58.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.05%.
In other Gray Television news, Director Richard Lee Boger sold 4,755 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $100,615.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Lawrence Smith sold 44,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total value of $1,055,226.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,055 shares of company stock worth $2,343,342 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Gray Television by 133.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gray Television in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Gray Television in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Gray Television in the fourth quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gray Television in the fourth quarter valued at about $195,000. 75.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Gray Television Company Profile (NYSE:GTN)
Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.
