Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 85,565 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 624,814 shares.The stock last traded at $23.35 and had previously closed at $23.24.

GTN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital increased their price target on Gray Television from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Barrington Research increased their price target on Gray Television from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Gray Television from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.01. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 58.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

Gray Television ( NYSE:GTN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.28. Gray Television had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The business had revenue of $721.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. Gray Television’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gray Television, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.05%.

In other Gray Television news, Director Richard Lee Boger sold 4,755 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $100,615.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Lawrence Smith sold 44,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total value of $1,055,226.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,055 shares of company stock worth $2,343,342 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Gray Television by 133.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gray Television in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Gray Television in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Gray Television in the fourth quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gray Television in the fourth quarter valued at about $195,000. 75.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

