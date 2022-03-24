Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 696 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Green Plains were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Green Plains by 25.1% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 43,367 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 8,709 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Green Plains during the third quarter worth approximately $1,105,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Green Plains in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,250,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Green Plains by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,302 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 102,267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 43,147 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Green Plains in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Green Plains from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Green Plains from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Green Plains has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.91.

Shares of NASDAQ GPRE opened at $30.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Green Plains Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.86 and a 1 year high of $44.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -22.57 and a beta of 1.65.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $802.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.57 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 2.33% and a negative return on equity of 6.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Green Plains Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil, the provision of grain handling, and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership.

