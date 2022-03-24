Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) CMO Sells $16,500.00 in Stock

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Rating) CMO Adam Schoenfeld sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.50, for a total value of $16,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Adam Schoenfeld also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 11th, Adam Schoenfeld sold 33,000 shares of Greenlane stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.48, for a total value of $15,840.00.

On Friday, March 4th, Adam Schoenfeld sold 33,000 shares of Greenlane stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.49, for a total value of $16,170.00.

On Friday, February 25th, Adam Schoenfeld sold 33,000 shares of Greenlane stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.54, for a total value of $17,820.00.

On Friday, February 11th, Adam Schoenfeld sold 33,000 shares of Greenlane stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.68, for a total value of $22,440.00.

On Thursday, December 23rd, Adam Schoenfeld sold 38,200 shares of Greenlane stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total value of $38,582.00.

Shares of GNLN opened at $0.53 on Thursday. Greenlane Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $6.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $54.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.24.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GNLN. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Greenlane from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on Greenlane from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Greenlane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Greenlane from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.88.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Greenlane in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Marathon Capital Management purchased a new position in Greenlane in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Greenlane by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 31,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 12,020 shares during the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Greenlane in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new position in Greenlane in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distributes and supplies vaporization products and accessories for vape shops and dispensaries. The firm offers packaging, rolling papers, grinders, glass products, and smoking accessories. The company was founded by Aaron LoCascio and Adam Schoenfeld in 2005 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

