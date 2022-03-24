GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) Shares Gap Up to $5.24

Shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.24, but opened at $5.50. GreenTree Hospitality Group shares last traded at $5.50, with a volume of 128 shares traded.

GHG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

The firm has a market cap of $538.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.62 and its 200-day moving average is $7.36.

GreenTree Hospitality Group ( NYSE:GHG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.72). GreenTree Hospitality Group had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $48.18 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 290.3% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 233,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 173,348 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $995,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 101.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oasis Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 109.3% in the 4th quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 609,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,826,000 after purchasing an additional 318,233 shares in the last quarter. 10.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG)

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. is a holding company engages in hospitality business. It specializes in the franchise, management, and operation of hotels in China through the GreenTree Inns brand. The company was founded by Alex S. Xu on October 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

