Grin Price Tops $0.16 on Major Exchanges (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 24th. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000363 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Grin has a market capitalization of $15.64 million and approximately $1.68 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Grin has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,841.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,108.86 or 0.07091192 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.21 or 0.00283319 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $361.66 or 0.00824940 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.03 or 0.00102713 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00013869 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00007750 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $202.47 or 0.00461821 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $185.22 or 0.00422478 BTC.

About Grin

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The official message board for Grin is www.grin-forum.org . The official website for Grin is grin-tech.org . Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Buying and Selling Grin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

