Group Eleven Resources (CVE:ZNG) Shares Down 11.4%

Group Eleven Resources Corp. (CVE:ZNG – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 11.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. 5,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 149,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The company has a market cap of C$24.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.13 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.12.

Get Group Eleven Resources alerts:

About Group Eleven Resources (CVE:ZNG)

Group Eleven Resources Corp. explores for and evaluates mineral properties in Ireland. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, and silver deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the Silvermines project comprising 18 prospecting licenses (PLs) covering 598 square kilometers located in the northern County Tipperary; the PG West project consisting of 25 PLs totalling 707 square kilometers located in the Limerick region; and the Tralee project comprising 2 PLs that covers approximately 70 square kilometers situated in Ireland.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Group Eleven Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group Eleven Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.