Group Eleven Resources (CVE:ZNG) Shares Down 11.4%

Group Eleven Resources Corp. (CVE:ZNG – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 11.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. 5,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 149,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.
The company has a market cap of C$24.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.13 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.12.
About Group Eleven Resources (CVE:ZNG)
Further Reading
- Enerpac Tool Group Reports Headwinds You Need To Know About
- Why Poshmark Makes Sense For Your Watchlist?
- Undervalued Winnebago Gets Even Cheaper
- Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Sets Off On A Fresh Rally
- The Institutions Buy The Dip In Cintas
Receive News & Ratings for Group Eleven Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group Eleven Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.