Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) Raises Dividend to $0.22 Per Share

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share on Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. This is an increase from Guaranty Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Guaranty Bancshares has increased its dividend payment by 13.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Guaranty Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 27.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Guaranty Bancshares to earn $3.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.7%.

Shares of GNTY opened at $35.57 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.93 million, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.88. Guaranty Bancshares has a 52 week low of $31.65 and a 52 week high of $44.60.

Guaranty Bancshares ( NASDAQ:GNTY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.70 million. Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 13.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Guaranty Bancshares will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James S. Bunch acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.89 per share, with a total value of $67,780.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 27.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GNTY. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 152,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,716,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 6,426 shares during the last quarter. 21.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Guaranty Bancshares from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Guaranty Bancshares from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers online banking and bill pay, fraud protection, P2P payments, direct deposits, personal loans auto loans, student checking, and premium checking. The company was founded on January 13, 1913 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

