Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Cuts Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,219 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,794 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $4,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 214.6% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 973.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

VMC has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Vulcan Materials from $231.00 to $224.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.87.

NYSE:VMC opened at $177.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $158.73 and a 12 month high of $213.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.55 billion, a PE ratio of 35.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $183.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.54.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Vulcan Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.94%.

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

