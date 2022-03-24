Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Decreases Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,230 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 25,302 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Corning were worth $5,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its position in shares of Corning by 82.1% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 743 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 13,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $559,573.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on GLW shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Corning from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Corning in a report on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Corning from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Corning from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.83.

NYSE GLW opened at $37.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.25. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $33.93 and a 1 year high of $46.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.97.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. Corning had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.10%.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications, advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and other technologies.

