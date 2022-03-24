Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $10.12 Million Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,610 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 4,999 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Illumina were worth $10,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Illumina in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Illumina by 90.7% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 82 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Illumina by 241.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 106 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Illumina by 510.5% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 116 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.06, for a total value of $38,706.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ILMN shares. Barclays upgraded Illumina from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $432.72 to $412.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Illumina in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Illumina from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Bank of America upgraded Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $419.25.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $339.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.35 billion, a PE ratio of 67.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $340.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $378.89. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $302.79 and a fifty-two week high of $526.00.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.25. Illumina had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 16.82%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. Illumina’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

