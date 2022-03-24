Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $47.05 Million Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 303,780 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 62,586 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 0.7% of Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $47,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the third quarter worth $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 384.8% during the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the third quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the third quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the third quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $455,696.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $2,324,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,436 shares of company stock worth $5,917,168. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIS opened at $137.64 on Thursday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $128.38 and a 52 week high of $191.67. The firm has a market cap of $250.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on DIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $218.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.72.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

