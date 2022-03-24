Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Lowers Stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,981 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,049 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $5,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 37,693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 29,715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 106,101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,911,000 after purchasing an additional 5,016 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 16.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 4.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. 94.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on FRC shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Republic Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.80.

FRC opened at $164.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. First Republic Bank has a 52-week low of $155.67 and a 52-week high of $222.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $170.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.58. The company has a market cap of $29.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.15.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The bank reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.10. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.86% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is currently 11.47%.

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

