Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Makes New Investment in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 60,450 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,881,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Townsend & Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,523,000. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 140.1% during the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 91,024 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $18,219,000 after buying an additional 53,117 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 10.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,277,730 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $255,750,000 after buying an additional 120,847 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Cigna by 27.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,899 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its holdings in Cigna by 33.5% during the third quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 15,180 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares in the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CI opened at $238.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $233.02 and its 200-day moving average is $220.35. Cigna Co. has a 52-week low of $191.74 and a 52-week high of $272.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $76.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.86.

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.68 by $0.09. Cigna had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The company had revenue of $45.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 22.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is an increase from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Cigna’s payout ratio is presently 28.46%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cigna from $238.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $234.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cigna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $245.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cigna currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.26.

In related news, EVP Everett Neville sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $42,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 10,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total transaction of $2,302,780.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,601 shares of company stock worth $3,576,695. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

