Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Reduces Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,760 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Datadog were worth $4,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Datadog by 423.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 7,395 shares in the last quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Datadog by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 13,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 4,537 shares in the last quarter. David J Yvars Group purchased a new stake in Datadog during the 4th quarter worth about $6,323,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Datadog by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog during the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. 64.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Datadog alerts:

Datadog stock opened at $146.44 on Thursday. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.73 and a fifty-two week high of $199.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $145.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.34. The company has a market capitalization of $45.97 billion, a PE ratio of -2,091.70 and a beta of 1.12.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. Datadog had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. The business had revenue of $326.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 83.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Datadog from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Datadog from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Datadog from $236.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Datadog from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $212.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Datadog from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.36.

In other Datadog news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.77, for a total value of $494,137.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 145,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.72, for a total transaction of $26,580,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 703,995 shares of company stock valued at $109,892,713 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog (Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.