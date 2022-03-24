Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Reduces Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,656 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 19,472 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $8,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 612,757 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $49,186,000 after buying an additional 7,070 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at $18,398,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $353,000. Pictet North America Advisors SA lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 0.8% during the third quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 34,347 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 4.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,383,712 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $111,071,000 after purchasing an additional 53,006 shares in the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Truist Financial raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $111.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.86.

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $1,326,958.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total transaction of $375,975.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 23,602 shares of company stock valued at $2,719,062 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources stock opened at $123.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $112.68 and its 200-day moving average is $96.12. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.81 and a fifty-two week high of $124.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.21 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 25.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

