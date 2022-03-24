Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in onsemi were worth $4,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ON. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of onsemi during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of onsemi during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in onsemi by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 54,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in onsemi during the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in onsemi during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. 93.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other onsemi news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.60, for a total transaction of $242,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,055 shares of company stock valued at $1,862,479 in the last ninety days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on onsemi from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on onsemi from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on onsemi from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on onsemi from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on onsemi from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.25.

Shares of ON opened at $60.39 on Thursday. onsemi has a 52 week low of $34.01 and a 52 week high of $71.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $26.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.21.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. onsemi had a return on equity of 31.73% and a net margin of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that onsemi will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

