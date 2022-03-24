Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 18,864 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,864 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $4,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SYF. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 1,219.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 143.1% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 97.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SYF. Stephens dropped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America cut their price target on Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com cut Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

In other news, insider David P. Melito sold 9,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $430,613.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SYF opened at $36.34 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.48 and a 200-day moving average of $45.84. The company has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a PE ratio of 4.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.25. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $33.76 and a 52-week high of $52.49.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 30.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.01%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

