Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 19,472 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,656 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 19,472 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $8,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 392 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in EOG Resources by 112.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 405 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources stock opened at $123.55 on Thursday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.81 and a fifty-two week high of $124.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $72.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.79.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 25.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.59%.

EOG has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on EOG Resources from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on EOG Resources from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Benchmark lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $111.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.86.

In other EOG Resources news, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 3,688 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total value of $449,788.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,662 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.48, for a total transaction of $566,339.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,602 shares of company stock worth $2,719,062 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EOG Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.